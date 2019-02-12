Himachal Assembly role model for other states: CM Thakur

-
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is the first-ever high-tech paperless Assembly implementing e-Vidhan system and a role model to other state Assemblies to follow this practice.
Thakur said this while addressing the participants of the 34th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting and Officers of Lok Sabha here.
The Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training, Lok Sabha, is organising this training programme under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, in which about 43 representatives from 27 countries are participating.
The chief minister said that the initiatives made by the state Vidhan Sabha is appreciable in saving huge expenses of the government on paper and unnecessary plying of vehicles during Assembly session.
The implementation of e-Constituency Management will prove a pragmatic step towards empowerment of members of legislatures using information technology.
The CM said such workshops and programmes go a long way in better understanding the functioning and working of State Legislative Assemblies in different parts of the world.
Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has no pre-constitutional history as the state itself was a post independence creation.
Assembly Speaker Rajiv Bindal said all the participants were here for an attachment programme with Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Judicial Academy, Indian Institute of Advance Study and Himachal Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Shimla.
Most of the participants are judicial officers, legal advisors, officers of legislative assemblies and Member of Parliament from South Sudan, he added.
Under Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Puneet Bhatia was also present on the occasion.
