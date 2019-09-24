Tremors felt in parts of north India

-
-
Tremors were felt on Tuesday in parts of north India including Punjab and Haryana, Seismology Department officials said.
The quake was felt at around 4:33 pm, they said.
There was no immediate report of loss of life or property. Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and offices at some places in the region.
