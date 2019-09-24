Tremors felt in parts of north India

Tremors were felt on Tuesday in parts of north India including Punjab and Haryana, Seismology Department officials said.

The quake was felt at around 4:33 pm, they said.

There was no immediate report of loss of life or property. Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and offices at some places in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)