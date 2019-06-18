Nagaland's 1st Music Industry Stakeholders Conclave on June 21

The first ' Music Industry Stakeholders Conclave' featuring workshops, concert and a donation drive will be organised here on June 21, to mark the World Music Day.

"Considering the fact that Nagas love music, the event will take place in a grand way," the organisers said.

The will be conducted by Music Task Force (MTF), under the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, with the theme 'Music & Arts to greater heights'.

MTF told a press conference on Monday, "There is no other better day to hold the first ever stakeholders than the World Music Day."



The first session starting at 11 am would be dedicated to the conclave, with the of Youth and Sports Resources Zale Neikha to be the special guest.

for Rural Development Neikiesalie Kire and YRS Lhouchalie Viya will be present at the concert and open mic, to be held later in the day.

Workshops on music education, choir, management and production will be held in the afternoon session.

"The main purpose of the workshops is for the musicians to express their joys, sorrows and dreams. It is a platform for them to share their challenges and also deliberate on ways how the MTF can be of help in carrying forward the music industry, Sothu said.

The third phase of the programme will feature an open mic event and concert.

The is aimed at encouraging upcoming musicians and an opportunity for them to showcase their talents.

Altogether 17 bands and 60 RJs will perform at the evening concert, he said.

The MTF also has plans to tour eastern districts in October and conduct workshops on sound management, music training and vocal training.

A music donation drive will be initiated on the same day in terms of and items to be given to the less privileged music learners during the eastern tour, he said.

