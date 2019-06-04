At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of

says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

Morgan told Australia, "At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot." Police contacted by declined to comment.

reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)