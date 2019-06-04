JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Freeing petrol pump licensing to help grow competition in fuel retailing: ICRA

Trump promises May 'very substantial' trade deal after Brexit
Business Standard

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

AP  |  Melbourne 

Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

Morgan told Guardian Australia, "At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot." Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU