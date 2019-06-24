7 bookies arrested in Ghaziabad

have arrested seven persons for allegedly accepting bets here during the versus match, officials said Monday.

A team, led by SHO Sahibabad Jitendra Kumar Singh, raided a house in the Tulsi Niketan area on Sunday night, of Police said.

Police have recovered 15 mobile phones, one laptop, one television set, eight betting slips, eight cards, Rs 41,000 in cash and a from the house.

The accused Vineet, Keshav, Chandrakant, Prakash, Vipin, Omprakash and Vikas have confessed and have been sent jail, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)