7 children feared drowned after van falls into Indira canal in Lucknow

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Seven children were feared drowned after a van fell into the Indira canal here, district officials said Thursday.

The van carrying 29 people, who were returning from a marriage ceremony, fell into the canal late Wednesday night, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, adding that 22 of them have been rescued.

"As many as seven children, all in the age group of 5-10 years, are missing. They might have been washed away to a significant distance as the flow of water in the canal is rather high...rescue operations are on," Sharma told PTI.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 10:50 IST

