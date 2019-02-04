708 govt employees found absent from duties in Jaipur

-
As many as 708 government employees in Jaipur district were found absent from their duties during a surprise inspection by district administration officials on Monday.
The inspection was conducted on the direction of District Collector Jagroop Singh Yadav, according to an official release.
Notices would soon be issued to such employees, it said.
