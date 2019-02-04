JUST IN
Business Standard

708 govt employees found absent from duties in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

As many as 708 government employees in Jaipur district were found absent from their duties during a surprise inspection by district administration officials on Monday.

The inspection was conducted on the direction of District Collector Jagroop Singh Yadav, according to an official release.

Notices would soon be issued to such employees, it said.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 21:35 IST

