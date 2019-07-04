72 buses plying illegally between Delhi and UP impounded in Noida

The Noida Police on Thursday impounded six dozen private buses which were running between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without permit, officials said.

The police crackdown, a part of a special campaign to decongest city roads, began at 5 am and continued till 8 am.

The crackdown comes a day after the police impounded 1,174 auto rickshaws and tempos plying illegally in Noida and Greater Noida, the officials said.

"As many as 72 buses were impounded and penalised by the district Road Transport Office after they were found plying without requisite licenses or flouting any other norms," a police spokesperson said.

Close to a hundred police officials including five circle officers, five SHOs, 15 sub-inspectors and 70 constables were involved in "Operation Clean - 4".

They were deployed at various points along the main highway such as 'Chilla' border, Pari Chowk and near the Yamuna Expressway, the official said.

Further proceedings are being carried out by the RTO, while the impounded vehicles have been taken to a yard, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)