82 personnel complete training to check rhino poaching at

Altogether 82 personnel, including eight women, of Special Rhino Protection Force (SRPF) Friday successfully completed their 43 weeks training in Assam.

A passing out parade of these personnel was held at 9th Assam Police Battalion in Nagaon district Friday in the presence of state and forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The SRPF personnel will be posted under eight ranges of Kaziranga National Park to control rhino poachin, a forest official said.

The force has been raised by the initiative of both the central and state governments to control rhino poaching in tiger reserve.

The selected trainees received 43 weeks of rigorous commando training and they will be posted in region surrounding the park that boasts the highest density of tigers among protected areas.

The Forest Minister distributed the certificates to the SRPF personnel.

Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and senior forest officials were also present on the occasion.

