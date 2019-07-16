963 terrorists, 413 security personnel killed in 5 yrs in J&K: Govt to LS

-
ALSO READ
Article 370 temporary provision in Constitution: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
EC visits J&K to assess feasibility of holding simultaneous polls
Rumours about curfews, other actions should not be believed: J&K Governor
BJP wants to divide India by 'banishing' Muslims: Mehbooba on Modi's remark
Article 370 is basis of our relations with India: Mehbooba hits out at PM
-
Over 960 terrorists and 413 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
He said security forces were taking proactive action against terrorists, pursuant to the government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.
"Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralised in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives," Reddy said, replying to a written question.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU