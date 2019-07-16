963 terrorists, 413 security personnel killed in 5 yrs in J&K: Govt to LS

Over 960 and 413 security personnel have been killed in in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the on Tuesday.

He said security forces were taking proactive action against terrorists, pursuant to the government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 963 have been neutralised in the state of since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives," Reddy said, replying to a written question.