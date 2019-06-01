11 drug peddlers held in separate incidents in Jammu

Eleven alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu, police said on Saturday.

About 2.4 kg of heroin and Rs 16.95 lakh in cash was recovered from them, they added.

According to SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, a gang of drug peddlers was busted in the city and seven people including two women were arrested.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of conducted raids and made the arrests, the SSP said, adding that 1.6 kg of heroin and Rs 2.95 lakh in cash was recovered from them.

Those arrested were identified as Mohd Iqbal Wani, and from Pulwama, Kulvinder Kour, and Rajkumar from Punjab and from Jammu, the SSP said.

Three vehicles in which they were travelling from to Punjab were also seized, the added.

In another case, two persons from Kashmir-- and Fayaz-- were arrested from the city and 260 grams of heroin was recovered from them, the SSP said.

The police also arrested two persons from the city's area and recovered from them Rs 2 lakh in cash and 500 grams of heroin, he said.

