Police book Army man, two others for encroaching public land

An Army man and two others have been booked for grabbing a piece of public land in a district village and attacking the anti-encroachment team, said an official Saturday.

Naik Haq Nawaz of was booked along with his brother and one Tanvir Ahmed of in Lachkhazana village, he said.

The trio had pelted stones at the anti-encroachment team led by Tehsildar Parmod Kumar, besides damaging the JCB, he added.

The team, however, managed to retrieve the prime plot of land measuring three and half kanal earmarked for setting up (RSETI) at of Lachkhazana village in

The anti-encroachment team also managed to retrieve another piece of state land near a middle school in Bagwan Mohalla of Kishtwar, encroached by one

Their was no resistance from

