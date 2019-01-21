NMIMS Organises First Edition of International Conference on Advances in Materials Science & Applied Biology

/ -- - talks about the science of the future at conference



- More than 300 researchers and students attended International Conference on Advances in Materials Science & Applied Biology (AMSAB 2019)



Sunandan Divatia School of Science, NMIMS, Mumbai organized its first edition of International Conference on Advances in Materials Science & Applied Biology on January 8th-10th, 2019. The chief guest of the conference, Padma Vibhushan Man who is Former of opened the session with his eloquent speech on the need of Blue Skies Research in the Indian society.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810903/NMIMS_International_Science_Conference.jpg )



"Blue skies research is absolutely essential to come out with the invention which then leads to the innovation. So the conference of Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Material Science is absolutely required to discover something creative and beneficial to the society," said Man at attended International Conference on AMSAB 2019.

Blue skies research is a 'curiosity-driven science' which leads to fundamental research. It is a long-term investment, which will not produce immediate applications, but its value will be realized at some point down the line. Presently, India's representation at the global level is almost negligible. contributes to only 3-4% of science in the world leading to a major concern amongst Indian researchers.

Speaking about the conference, Dr. Rajan Saxena, of NMIMS said, "Undoubtedly, Indian researchers hold great potential. Constant improvement in the academics and research ecosystem is the only way to channelize ourselves towards a great discovery. Introducing the International Conference on Advances in Materials Science & Applied Biology is one of our move towards the betterment of science culture in This year we have witnessed a huge number of attendees and hence the next edition will go a notch higher."



More than 300 researchers and students attended the conference at Mukesh R. Patel Auditorium, University. Founded in 2007, The (SDSOS) under offers research-based degrees with its unique multi- as well as interdisciplinary programs. Following the motive of interdisciplinary research, the department initiated a three-day conference which was conceptualized around Nano & Therapeutics; & Tissue Engineering; Applied Spectroscopy; Bio- & Chemi- and Application of Material Chemistry & Research.

About (SDSOS):



SDSOS is one of the schools of the prestigious (Deemed to be University). The SDSOS evolved in 2007-2008, with a view to provide undergraduate and post graduates an opportunity to embark on a challenging, yet exciting domain of Pure and Applied Sciences. SDSOS offers unique multi- as well as interdisciplinary programs, viz, Undergraduate program in Applied Statistics and Analytics, and Biomedical Sciences, Post graduate program in Statistics; Integrated Post-graduate-Doctoral program in Biological Sciences and Chemistry, and a Doctoral program in Biological Sciences and Chemistry. As the degrees offered at the SDSOS are research-based degrees, there is a major emphasis on 'Research' in all the programs. It is strongly driven by a highly qualified scientific talent pool. The R & D activities at SDSOS focus on applied research at the interface of Chemistry and Biological Sciences. (http:cience.nmims.edu/)



About the Conference:



International Conference on Advances in Materials Science & Applied Biology (AMSAB) is an interdisciplinary forum for researchers working in the areas of material sciences and applied biology. The conference is aimed to disseminate about the recent advances made in these areas. AMSAB will provide an opportunity to researchers to present their latest research in their respective areas and devote three days amidst experienced academicians, industry researchers and peers, in scientifically motivating environment to exchange experiences and The conference also aims to discuss the new approaches and application methods, besides the usual research strategy and in the below mentioned themes. It also envisages global networking to inspire innovative research to provide solutions and drive systemic change. Further, eminent scientists across the globe will share their research and future scope for betterment of mankind.

About SVKM's NMIMS:



With the legacy of 38 years, NMIMS has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, and and fourteen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science and Distance In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

The consistent academic quality, research focus, faculty from top national and global institutes and strong industry linkages at NMIMS have placed it amongst the nation's prime centres of educational excellence and research today. More than 15,000 students and about 700 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers are part of India's most sought after academic community.

https://



https://www.nmims.edu/



Accredited by NAAC with 3.

