Plane crash: Relative seeks Centre's help in transporting body

Anguished relatives of Nukavarapu Manisha, who was killed in the plane crash, Tuesday sought the Centre's help in getting her body transported to in where her parents are staying.

Yaganti Avinash, a cousin of Manisha, took to seeking Sushma Swaraj's help in getting her remains transported to

Her parents, and Bharati, along with their eldest daughter have been staying in as the latter recently delivered triplets.

The family belongs to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, where Manisha completed her MBBS from the prestigious Guntur Medical College.

She had been staying in the US for the past five years, pursuing her post-graduation and working as a resident in the at Quillen College of Medicine, State University.

Relatives feel it would be difficult to bring Manishas body, which might have been mangled in the crash, to Guntur.

"Since her parents and eldest sister are in Nairobi, her mortal remains may be handed over to them there. Given the nature of the accident, it may be difficult to bring the remains here," one of her relatives here said.

The is said to be coordinating with Manishas family in the matter.

Four Indians, including a UN attached with the Environment Ministry, were among the 157 people killed when a Nairobi-bound plane crashed after taking-off from on Sunday.

The deceased Indian nationals were Shikha Garg,United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) attached with the Environment Ministry,Pannagesh and Hansini Pannagesh Vaidya and

Swaraj has assured all help to the families of the four Indians killed in the crash and directed Indian missions in and to ensure assistance is provided to them.

