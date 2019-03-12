Plane crash: Relative seeks Centre's help in transporting body

-
Anguished relatives of Nukavarapu Manisha, who was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, Tuesday sought the Centre's help in getting her body transported to Nairobi in Kenya where her parents are staying.
Yaganti Avinash, a cousin of Manisha, took to Twitter seeking External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help in getting her remains transported to Nairobi.
Her parents, Venkateswara Rao and Bharati, along with their eldest daughter Lavanya have been staying in Nairobi as the latter recently delivered triplets.
The family belongs to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, where Manisha completed her MBBS from the prestigious Guntur Medical College.
She had been staying in the US for the past five years, pursuing her post-graduation and working as a resident physician in the Department of Internal Medicine at Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University.
Relatives feel it would be difficult to bring Manishas body, which might have been mangled in the crash, to Guntur.
"Since her parents and eldest sister are in Nairobi, her mortal remains may be handed over to them there. Given the nature of the accident, it may be difficult to bring the remains here," one of her relatives here said.
The Indian High Commission in Nairobi is said to be coordinating with Manishas family in the matter.
Four Indians, including a UN consultant attached with the Environment Ministry, were among the 157 people killed when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after taking-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday.
The deceased Indian nationals were Shikha Garg,United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant attached with the Environment Ministry,Pannagesh Bhaskar Vaidya and Hansini Pannagesh Vaidya and Nukavarapu Manisha.
Swaraj has assured all help to the families of the four Indians killed in the crash and directed Indian missions in Ethiopia and Kenya to ensure assistance is provided to them.
