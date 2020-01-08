JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Manoj Tiwari making fun of public by promising five times subsidy: Kejriwal
Business Standard

AAP to apply '3Cs' rule for choosing Delhi polls candidate: Sanjay Singh

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 11

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

elections, vote, voting, polls

The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.

The party, which is in power in Delhi, will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of "(no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character" while selecting candidates for the upcoming polls, Singh added.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU