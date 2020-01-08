AAP to apply '3Cs' rule for choosing Delhi polls candidate: Sanjay Singh

-
The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.
The party, which is in power in Delhi, will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of "(no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character" while selecting candidates for the upcoming polls, Singh added.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.
