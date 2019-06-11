Abhinandan spoof: WC match ad by Pakistani channel draws ire on Twitter

advertisement by a featuring a spoof using IAF lookalike as a prop has not gone down well with the Twitterati back home, many of whom have termed the "mocking" act "cheap" and "shameful".

The advertisement latches on to the conversation the IAF pilot had with the Pakistani side in captivity after his Bison was downed during an aerial dogfight on February 27 after the Balakot airstrike.

The video released by had gone viral in which Varthaman could be seen replying -- 'I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this' to the questions asked to him during captivity.

The match between and is slated to take place on June 16 as part of the ICC 2019 being hosted by England.

In the advertisement, Varthaman lookalike character, sporting his trademark gunsliger moustache style, can be seen repeating 'I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this' in response to questions asked about the match.

The character, wearing a blue jersey, is also holding a white tea cup.

"Shameful for to mock our hero #Abhinandan ahead of #INDvsPAK cricket game. We need to retaliate!," tweeted Harsh Goenka, - Enterprises.

Another user, @Pavanmahaveer1, wrote, "Atleast Keep that coffee cup safe, as you guys cannot handle #abhinandan."



"#Abhinandan Pakisthan have not deserved to mock abhinandan. Pak struggling to play wc. have indomitable player," tweeted, @OmPraka09914564.

"Pakistan Admits the only Cup they can win is this 'Tea Cup' #Abhinandan #MoukaMouka," tweeted another user @hellopravi.

