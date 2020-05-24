Abhishek Banerjee gears up for his Bengali digital debut

Actor Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday announced that he is set to make his Bengali digital debut with the season two of the upcoming web series "Kaali".

The ZEE5 show features an ensemble cast, including Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vidya Malvade.

Banerjee took to Instagram and shared a still from the series and captioned it: "I am coming. My first Bengali show."



The actor was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series "Paatal Lok", for which he is garnering immense acclaim as the dreaded hammer-wielding killer Hathoda Tyagi.

The ZEE5 original, available in Bengali and Hindi, will start streaming from May 29.

