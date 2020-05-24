Thank you for well wishes and love: Nicole Kidman updates fans on injury

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, who recently broke her ankle, has said that she is on the road to recovery.

The "Big Little Lies" actor took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her fans for their best wishes.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and love. I'm back on the right track... and almost back on the right foot," Kidman, 52, captioned the selfie with husband, singer-songwriter Keith Urban.

Last week, Urban, also 52, confirmed that his wife had broken her ankle amid lockdown after photographs of Kidman walking around in a cast at the musician's first drive-in concert surfaced on social media.

The couple has been quarantining in Nashville.

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 17:46 IST

