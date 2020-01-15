Army chief Gen Naravane hails abrogation of Article 370 as 'historic step'

-
Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Tuesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".
The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here.
"We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.
