Absolutely no worries on liquidity front, says YES Bank CEO-designate

Yes Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as he emphasised there are absolutely no worries about liquidity.
In past three days, more money came to Yes Bank compared to withdrawals as only one-third of customers withdrew Rs 50,000 from their accounts.
The moratorium imposed on crisis-hit Yes Bank would be lifted on Wednesday.
SBI and few other private banks have invested in Yes Bank under a revival plan.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said not even a single Yes Bank share it holds will be sold before three-year lock-in period.
