Accept the verdict of the people: Chandrababu Naidu

: Telugu Desam N Chandrababu Naidu said Thursday he accepted the verdict of the people of and congratulated YSR on its victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He also congratulated Narendra Modi, and over their electoral victories.

"Elections are over, results have come. In a democracy, it is our responsibility to accept peoples verdict.

I congratulate YSR on his partys victory," Naidu said at a press conference.

He said the TDP would now review the results and announce the future course of action.

"We will review how the party should now function and go forward. I will not talk anything now," he said in response to a question.

The TDP that won 102 Assembly seats in 2014, now looks set to bag a mere 24 seats in the 175-member as the main opposition YSR is headed for a landslide victory with 150 seats.

While the TDP contested the 2014 election in alliance with the and outside support of Jana Sena, it fought the 2019 on its own and faced a rout.

Naidu forwarded his resignation from the Chief Ministers post to the state E S L Narasimhan, who accepted it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)