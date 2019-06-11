JUST IN
Business Standard

Act impartially in allotting lands for construction of offices

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The BJP in Telangana demanded that the state government act "impartially" in allotment of government lands to recognised political parties for construction of office buildings.

The BJP has applied to district collectors in almost all districts in view of the state government's policy to allot government lands to recognised party offices but no effort has been made for allotment of land to BJP anywhere, BJP leader Malla Reddy said in a letter to the state Chief Secretary.

But, the ruling TRS has been allotted lands in all districts, he alleged, urging that the collectors be directed to examine BJP's applications and allot lands in districts for party offices, he said.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 22:55 IST

