Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Congress, meets Rahul Gandhi

Wednesday joined the after meeting at his residence.

Gandhi welcomed her in the party fold and wished her the best.

Later, at a press conference, said the will contribute in spreading the ideology and strengthening the party.

"I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," she told reporters.

"I am here to stay," she said, adding her entry in the Congress was not about elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)