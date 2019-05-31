Modi can now play decisive role in Kashmir: Mirwaiz

The overwhelming mandate to has given him an opportunity to play a decisive role in the resolution of the issue, said on Friday.

Farooq expressed hope that Imran Khan's offer of dialogue would be seriously considered by the new government.

"As the people of overwhelmingly voted for Mr Modi and his party back into power, this mandate gives PM Modi the opportunity and the power to play a decisive role in the resolution of the long-pending conflict," the separatist leader said.

The was addressing the prayers at the here on the occasion of 'Jumat-ul-Vida', the last Friday of Ramzan.

" PM Imran Khan's oft-repeated offer of dialogue on all issues between and Pakistan, including on the issue, should be seriously considered by the new dispensation in as the way forward," Farooq said.

The moderate said Kashmir cannot be resolved militarily or through confrontation, but by dialogue and deliberations.

"All Kashmiris, irrespective of their organisational affiliations, are speaking in one voice about the urgent need for resolution of the conflict," he said, adding that the was willing to support any initiative in this regard.

"So, it is an opportune time to initiate political processes which enables and facilitates conflict resolution," he added.

The separatist leader said a resolution to the Kashmir issue could transform both and and in a new era of stability and progress in South Asia, bringing the much-needed relief to the people of Kashmir striving for a resolution.

"For that, it is imperative that democratic processes are invoked and restored by and the policy of repression and military approach be done away with.

"One measure for doing so is the release all of all political prisoners languishing in various jails across India, including (separatist leaders) Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, and others," he added.

The said during the Hurriyat's engagement with the governments of and Manmohan Singh, and after visiting Pakistan, the separatist conglomerate had put forward certain substantial measures as a precursor to serious negotiations.

Farooq claimed that both India and Pakistan had at that time had agreed to implementing these steps -- including revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, gradual demilitarisation, prisoner release -- to prepare ground for serious negotiations.

"These measures hold true even today when the situation has only further deteriorated," he said. "If these steps are initiated by both sides, it will bring relief to the people of Kashmir and an atmosphere for sincere engagement among all stakeholders will be created for a permanent resolution."



The said India and Pakistan have to acknowledge and address "the unresolved political problem" in Kashmir.

"We want this long cycle of killings and violence to end. We do not want to see our youngsters or an Indian or Pakistani soldier die in this 'forever' conflict," he said. "Without addressing the question of Kashmir, there will be repeated returns to perilous states of war as we recently witnessed.

