Aditi stays bogey free, ends T-18 for her best 2019 finish

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok completed a bogey-free week with a final round of three-under 68 to finish tied 18th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship here.

Aditi, who carded 66 and 67 on the first two days of the tournament, finished with a total of 12-under 201, her best finish this season.

In the final round, Aditi birdied seventh, ninth and 14th.

The Indian, was, however, six shots behind the winner, Korea's Sung Hyun Park, who two-putted for a birdie on the par-5 18th to win her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.

She is also projected to move from second to first in the world ranking and will take the top spot from friend Jin Young Ko, the fellow South Korean player who poured water over Park's head on the 18th green.

Aditi's biggest gain this week was that she went bogey free and that should improve her confidence ahead of the second half of the season, which also includes two more Majors.

Park closed with a five-under 66 to finish at 18-under 195 at Pinnacle Country Club. She tapped in a putt from less than a foot on the 18th to beat Danielle Kang, Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park by a stroke.

Kang, Kim and Inbee Park each shot 65, with Kang playing the final five holes in five-under with an eagle on the par-5 14th and birdies on the last three.

Sung Hyun Park birdied all four par-5 holes in the final round. She played the 18th in four-under for the three rounds, making an eagle Friday and a birdie on Saturday.

She won the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March and was second last week in Minnesota in the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)