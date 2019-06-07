Afghanistan's Shahzad to miss rest of World Cup

opener will miss the rest of after suffering a knee injury, tournament organisers revealed on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman will be replaced by in a blow to minnows, who have lost their opening two matches.

The 32-year-old scored just seven runs against and before the curtailed his tournament.

"The ICC has approved as a replacement player for in the squad for the remainder of the tournament," an ICC statement said.

"Wicketkeeper Shahzad has suffered a which has ruled him out of further participation in the event." Shahzad had retired hurt after suffering a in Afghanistan's warm-up fixture against

While he featured in their opening games against and Sri Lanka, the aggravated injury has ruled him out of the rest of the competition.

Since the 2015 World Cup, Shahzad has been Afghanistan's second highest run-scorer in one-day internationals with 1843 runs in 55 innings.

