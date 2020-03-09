JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

JSW Steel plans Monnet-like structure for proposed BPSL acquisition
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 661 cr for construction work

The total order inflow of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd during FY20 stood at Rs 3,900.96 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 661 cr for construction work
The company bagged work order worth Rs 532 crore from Central Public Works Department New Delh

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 661 crore for construction as well as electrical works in the national capital and Haryana.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 129 crore for electrical works of medical college at Village Koriyawas distt Mohinder Garh (Haryana) from Haryana PWD, B&R.

The company bagged another work order worth Rs 532 crore from Central Public Works Department (CPWD), New Delhi for construction related work on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis at K G Marg and Africa Avenue, Near Sarojini Nagar Depot.

The total order inflow of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd during FY20 stood at Rs 3,900.96 crore, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 323.10 a piece on BSE, down 1.30 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU