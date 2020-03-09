JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Chalasani Venkat Nageswar gets additional charge of DMD, CFO of SBI
Business Standard

Torrent Pharma gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

The approval of the shareholders was sought by way of special resolution through a postal ballot

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pharma, drugs
File photo

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including qualified institutional placement (QIP).

In a filing to the BSE, the company said around 99.299 per cent votes were cast in favour of "issuance of equity shares including convertible bonds/debentures through QIP and/or depository receipts or any other modes for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore."

The approval of the shareholders was sought by way of special resolution through a postal ballot, the filing said.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 12:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU