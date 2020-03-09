Torrent Pharma gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

-
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including qualified institutional placement (QIP).
In a filing to the BSE, the company said around 99.299 per cent votes were cast in favour of "issuance of equity shares including convertible bonds/debentures through QIP and/or depository receipts or any other modes for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore."
The approval of the shareholders was sought by way of special resolution through a postal ballot, the filing said.
