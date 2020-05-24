Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 279 to 10,280; 28 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases



in Ahmedabad rose by 279 on Sunday, taking the overall count to 10,280 while the number of fatalities mounted by 28 to 697, a Health official said.

A total of 187 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad,taking the total number of the recovered patients in the district to 4,051, the official said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 5,532.

At 1,132, the highest number of active cases is reported from Central zone in Ahmedabad followed by south zone and north zone which have 1,054 and 830 cases, respectively.

