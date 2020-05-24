Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 279 to 10,280; 28 more die

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases go up by 267 to 6353; 21 die
COVID-19:Ahmedabad reports highest 20 deaths in one day in Guj
Gujarat businessman helping lockdown-affected tests positive
Tejas Express to start commercial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from Jan 19
Second run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be flagged off on Jan 17
-
The number of COVID-19 cases
in Ahmedabad rose by 279 on Sunday, taking the overall count to 10,280 while the number of fatalities mounted by 28 to 697, a Health official said.
A total of 187 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad,taking the total number of the recovered patients in the district to 4,051, the official said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 5,532.
At 1,132, the highest number of active cases is reported from Central zone in Ahmedabad followed by south zone and north zone which have 1,054 and 830 cases, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU