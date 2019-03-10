LS elections in Delhi in penultimate phase welcomed by all parties

The seven seats in will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase 2019 general elections, giving around two months time for political parties to reach out to the voters, an opportunity welcomed by all major players in the national capital.

According to the final electoral roll published on January 18 by the Electoral Officer (CEO), there are over 1.36 crore voters in

and former minister said the announcement of poll dates is a "great beginning" for the party.

"It is important how you use this time. We welcome the poll schedule. It is a great beginning for the We will have more time like others to reach out to the voters," Dikshit told

The AAP, which has already announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in Delhi, also welcomed the announcement and termed it an opportunity to throw out the BJP government at the Centre.

"Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities," national convener and Delhi Minister wrote on

chief also welcomed the poll schedule saying it will give his party enough time to "expose" how the and governments "ruined" the city in the past two decades.

"We expected Delhi to go for voting in the first phase. But, the sixth phase voting in Delhi will give us enough time to reach out to voters with achievements of the and how the Congress and the ruined the city," he said.

The Congress is in the process of shortlisting its candidates for the seven seats in the city, even as speculations on its alliance with the AAP refuse to die down. Dikshit on last Tuesday met and announced that there was unanimity in the party against alliance with AAP.

Sources said the list of candidates is expected to be announced around first week of April.

