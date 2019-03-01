AIADMK top guns hail PM as "Narasimha avtar" for airstrikes

Narendra has taken the " avatar", Deputy O said Friday, likening him to the incarnation of Lord as he and K showered praise on the for 'decimating' terrorists in in air strikes.

said did not buckle under the threat of terrorism and instead had taken the " avatar", a reference to Hindu faith in which Lord takes the ferocious incarnation in the form of human body with the of a lion to destroy demon

"Without buckling under the threat of terrorism of the neighbouring country, took avatar and decimated hundreds of terrorists which the world lauded," he said at a function here where the dedicated to the nation various highway and railway projects in

He was referring to India's February 26 pre-dawn air strikes on a terror camp in days after the killing of 40 CRPF jawans by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy praised Modi for his "strong and steadfast leadership," in battling external threats in a bold and decisive manner without a wink of sleep.

Such resolute steps were a warning signal to countries that supported terrorism, he noted.

Speaking after his deputy, hailed Modi for bold and decisive measures to root out terrorism.

"On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I thank the Prime Minister for the bold and decisive measures to root out terrorism, which is threatening the world and the successful air strike to decimate the terrorist camps."



"Entire country and stands behind you," the Chief Minister said referring to Modi.

This is the first time, the top two leaders of the AIADMK joined the in an official event after their party inked a poll pact with BJP on Feb 19 for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister also thanked Modi for his effective diplomatic steps to bring back Wing safely to

requested Modi to establish a naval station at Kanyakumari for ensuring the safety and security of fishermen.

Today's event was a "beginning to the victory," he said in an apparent reference that the AIADMK-BJP combine will emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the said.

