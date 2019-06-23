Air India suspends its regional director for allegedly shoplifting at Sydney airport

has suspended its for East, Bhasin, for allegedly a from a duty free shop at airport, officials said Sunday.

Bhasin was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of AI301 flight, which was set to depart at 10.45 am (local time) on June 22 from airport for

"There is an initial report of one of its captains Mr Bhasin who is also working as a picking up a from a duty free shop in has instituted an enquiry into this incident and has placed the under suspension," a of the said.

The suspension order issued by the on Saturday stated: "It has been reported by that you allegedly committed an act of from a duty free shop at before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June, 2019, from for which you were rostered as one of the "



"Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order stated.

The said, " lays the highest stress on proper conduct of its staff and has a zero tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)