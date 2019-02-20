NIA re-registers case in Pulwama attack, forms team for investigation

The Investigation Agency on Wednesday re-registered a case to probe the February 14 terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said.

The has already taken samples of the explosives and evidence from the area in south Kashmir's district, where a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated his explosives laden vehicle next to the bus carrying the CRPF personnel.

An spokesperson said the agency has "re-registered the case and a probe team has been formed to investigate the case".

The agency is tasked with probing terror incidents in the country.