Airtel shuts down 3G network in Haryana, shifts customers to 4G services

Telecom operator on Friday said it has shut down its 3G network in and migrated customers to 4G services.

The closure of 3G network is part of the company's plan to gradually phase out the third generation services across the country.

"Airtel mobile broadband services in will now be available to customers on its high speed along with HD quality VOLTE calling. is the second telecom circle after Kolkata to see the discontinuation of 3G services by Airtel," Airtel said in a statement.

All customers on Airtel 3G were duly notified and requested to upgrade their handsets and SIMs to continue on Airtel 4G, it added.

Airtel, however, will continue to provide 2G services in Haryana to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

"The existing smartphone ecosystem has clearly shifted towards 4G devices as customers look to upgrade to high speed 4G services. The deployment and augmentation of 4G and re-farming of 3G spectrum is in line with our national strategy," Manu Sood, Hub CEO- Upper North, said.

In Haryana, the company was providing 3G service in 2100 Mhz band which it will now use for 4G services.