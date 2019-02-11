JUST IN
Business Standard

Supreme Court refuses to monitor CBI probe into Saradha chit fund scam

Earlier, the apex court in 2013 had transferred the probe into the scam to the CBI.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court after the Ayodhya hearing was rescheduled to January 29. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The Supreme Court on  Monday refused to monitor the ongoing CBI investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam in West Bengal.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna did not allow the application filed by some investors that despite the apex court's 2013 order directing the CBI to probe the chit fund scam, the investigation has not attained finality.

"We are not inclined to set up a monitoring committee to monitor the chit fund scam probe," the bench said.

Earlier, the apex court in 2013 had transferred the probe into the scam to the CBI.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 11:35 IST

