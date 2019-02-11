Supreme Court refuses to monitor CBI probe into Saradha chit fund scam

A general view of the Supreme Court after the Ayodhya hearing was rescheduled to January 29. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The on Monday refused to monitor the ongoing CBI investigation into the in

A two-judge bench comprising and Justice did not allow the application filed by some investors that despite the apex court's 2013 order directing the CBI to probe the chit fund scam, the investigation has not attained finality.

"We are not inclined to set up a monitoring committee to monitor the chit fund scam probe," the bench said.

Earlier, the apex court in 2013 had transferred the probe into the scam to the CBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)