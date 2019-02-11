Supreme Court refuses to monitor CBI probe into Saradha chit fund scam

-
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to monitor the ongoing CBI investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam in West Bengal.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna did not allow the application filed by some investors that despite the apex court's 2013 order directing the CBI to probe the chit fund scam, the investigation has not attained finality.
"We are not inclined to set up a monitoring committee to monitor the chit fund scam probe," the bench said.
Earlier, the apex court in 2013 had transferred the probe into the scam to the CBI.
