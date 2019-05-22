Alaska air carrier suspends operations after 2nd crash

An air carrier involved in two deadly floatplane crashes in a week has voluntarily suspended operations, federal officials said Tuesday.

The halt of flightseeing and commuter flights is in place indefinitely, according to the Federal Administration.

The action comes after the passenger and the of a Beaver floatplane operated by were killed when the single-engine aircraft crashed in on Monday afternoon during a 35-kilometer commuter flight from Ketchikan.

Witnesses reported to federal investigators that one of the two floats on the plane dug into the water during landing, causing the right wing to hit the water and then the aircraft to cartwheel several times, according to Clint Johnson, of the in

Johnson said witnesses also reported floatplane landed upside down and became submerged in water. An NTSB arrived at Metlakatla late Tuesday morning, he said.

In a statement, confirmed it suspended all operations. The company said it "was reeling" from not only Monday's crash, but a midair collision last week involving another Taquan plane that killed six.

"It's been a really heavy and heartbreaking time for us," the company wrote.

"Our priority has been our passengers and their families and our internal staff, and pilots." The passenger was identified by her employer and relatives in as

The Native Tribal Health Consortium said in a statement that Luna joined the group nearly a year ago as a senior epidemiologist in the liver disease and hepatitis program. Luna, 32, had flown to Metlakatla to provide to the community.

"Sarah embodied the characteristics most valuable to our team, as a person committed to improving the health and well-being of Alaska Native people," the organisation wrote.

"For those who worked most closely with Sarah, this loss is immeasurable." identified the as 51-year-old of Harrisburg,

The crash occurred in light winds and 16-kilometer visibility, Johnson said. The plane also was carrying a load of cargo and was supposed to also pick up other passengers after landing.

Johnson said it was "way too early" to determine a cause. He anticipates the preliminary report into the crash to be released by the end of the week.

Monday's crash followed the May 13 midair collision of a Otter floatplane with another floatplane. Six people died in that crash and another 10 people were injured. Both planes were carrying sightseeing cruise ship passengers.

Johnson said the NTSB is investigating both crashes as separate cases.

Last summer, all 11 on board another Taquan Air flight survived when the 72-year-old confused snow on a mountain with a body of water and crashed on a rocky mountainside on of near the southern tip of the

A pilot and eight cruise ship passengers died June 25, 2015, when a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter operated by crashed into mountainous terrain about 24 miles (38 kilometers) from Ketchikan, also as it was returning from

The NTSB later determined that pilot error, the company's culture and lack of a formal safety program were among the causes of that crash.

Taquan Air purchased the assets of Promech in 2016, and currently employs three pilots who worked for Promech, a said last week.

