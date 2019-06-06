Alec Baldwin to feature in next Comedy Central Roast

Comedy Central has announced that Baldwin will be the next celebrity to get the treatment.

The Baldwin will be recorded in this summer and air on a date to be announced, according to Comedy Central.

"Getting roasted will be the greatest honour of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese," Baldwin said in a statement.

The 61-year-old joins Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, and Donald Trump, among others, who had also received the Comedy Central treatment.

The Comedy Central Roast of Baldwin will be executive produced by from Tenth Planet Productions.

