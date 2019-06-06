/ -- The has announced that the Association of Indian Universities will issue equivalence certificates for Australian transcripts which include all units recognised by the degree-issuing institution. This arrangement will also extend to any units taught as part of a pathway qualification.

Students from completing the UNSW Diploma in Engineering or Diploma in Science will have their qualifications officially recognised in

A Diploma student will be studying courses equivalent to first-year undergraduates which are accredited by UNSW and benefit from additional support during their studies. Upon successful completion, a Diploma program student will progress directly to year 2 of the undergraduate degree. Students will receive two qualifications - the diploma and a degree - in the same timeframe as for a standard undergraduate degree.

Mr. Amit Dasgupta, founding in for University of New South Wales, said, "Starting calendar 2020, there will be three intakes each year for the UNSW Diploma programs. Students will complete their Diploma in time to commence their second year in UNSW Term 1, Term 2 or Term 3 respectively."



Additional information can be found on the UNSW Diplomas website.

UNSW facts to know:



is ranked among the top 11 cities to live in the world (and the best in Australia) by HR consultancy Mercer 2019 quality of living standards study UNSW was awarded the maximum QS Five Star Plus rating in 2019 for teaching, research, employability, facilities, internationalisation, inclusiveness, specialist subject and innovation UNSW is 26th in the World in Employer Reputation. QS University Rankings 2019 UNSW ranked 37th in the world for academic reputation in the 2019 QS World University Rankings About UNSW SydneyUNSW Sydney is redefining the future through world-class research and innovation to tackle the world's biggest issues and challenges.

UNSW provides an incredible study environment to nurture growth and encourage innovation. As the home for innovation and entrepreneurship, the QS 45 ranked University offers outstanding experience to students to reach their full potential and build future career.

Illustrious alumni of UNSW include Australian Scott Morrison, who recently got re-elected in the country's

With 'UNSW Founders 10x Accelerator' the biggest student start-up program in Australia, UNSW supports entrepreneurial activities with access to strategic industry partners within the entrepreneurial ecosystem to make its students more employable.

UNSW Sydney offers an incredible study environment to nurture growth and encourage forward-thinking through its 3000-strong faculty and 7000-strong research community that has powered some of the most seminal research.

'Future of change' scholars are supported by UNSW's unparalleled infrastructure, support through its world-class research, illustrious faculty and countless industry partners committed to tackle the world's biggest challenges and issues.

For more details, please visit:

