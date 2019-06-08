Alerted by man's social media singals, cops prevent suicide

Police stopped a 19-year-old man, resident of Pune, from committing suicide Saturday after his indicated that he was going to take the extreme step, an said here.

The cyber cell of police was tipped off that there was a possibility that the man -- whose name was not disclosed -- was going to end his life, the police said.

After scanning his social media accounts, the cyber cell tracked down his location and alerted police, he said.

police reached the spot within thirty minutes and stopped him from taking any extreme step. He was being offered counseling, the added.

It was not yet known why he was thinking of ending his life, the official said.

