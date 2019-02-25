SBI says no decision taken on moving NCLT against Jet Airways

State Bank of Monday said no decision has been taken on moving the (NCLT) against

On Sunday, officials associated with the lenders and key shareholders said SBI was considering moving the seeking insolvency proceedings against since it is running out of money for operations.

"Reports have been appearing in the media about decision taken by SBI to refer to NCLT. These are totally speculative and SBI would like to state that no such decision has been taken," a said in a statement on Monday.

Queries sent to SBI and Jet Airways on Sunday regarding SBI considering moving the had remained unanswered.

On Monday, stock exchanges also sought clarification from Jet Airways on the reports. The is yet to give its response to the bourses.

A consortium of banks, led by SBI, has extended loans to Jet Airways, which is looking to rejig debt and raise funds.

Lenders can initiate proceedings under the (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities. The process can commence only after approval from NCLT.

Shareholders of Jet Airways had approved conversion of loan into shares and other proposals during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday.

Shares of Jet Airways declined over three per cent to close at Rs 229.15 on BSE.

