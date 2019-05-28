All prominent opposition leaders, CMs, Guvs invited for Modi's swearing in

All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term on Thursday, highly-placed sources said Tuesday.

The opposition leaders who have been invited include Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) H D Kumaraswamy and supremo and

The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.

They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country.

will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the during a ceremony at the at 7 pm on Thursday.

The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.

The government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)