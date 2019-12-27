Bek Air plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan, seven killed

-
Almaty International Airport said seven people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.
The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.
The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT).
In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.
The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.
