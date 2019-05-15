Amarinder hits out at Modi over nationalism

Wednesday attacked over his nationalism narrative, wondering how could the "boast about" this when he and the BJP were "hell bent" upon "dividing the country on religious lines".

"He (Modi) is raising the issue of nationalism. How could you brag about it when you are trying to divide the country on religious and caste lines and destroy its strength of secularism and diversity," Singh said while addressing a poll rally here in favour of his wife and nominee from Patiala Lok Sabha seat Preneet Kaur.

Targeting Modi, the said a nation cannot be run with a mindset of "nothing is possible without me".

Singh asked voters to choose between Modi and the in the polls, saying they have to decide who can protect the country and the future of their children.

The CM accused of "fostering tensions" with and which could lead to serious problems for the border state of and posing a grave threat to country's safety and security.

" and his (BJP) are on an agenda to escalate tensions at the borders to divert attention of the people from their failure to implement a single promise in the past five years," he alleged.

He also raised the problems of traders at Attari-Wagah border, saying goods were not going through the land route.

"But they were being routed through into Karachi," he pointed out, adding that Punjabis were suffering huge losses.

He flayed the for "ruining" the economy with demonetisation and GST.

Polling to all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on May 19.

