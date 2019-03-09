Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai will be ready by 2022: CM

Dalit icon at the Indu Mills compound in will be completed by 2022, Maharashtra said here Saturday.

It can be recalled that had laid the foundation stone of the memorial in October 2015.

Speaking at a function after unveiling'Akhand Bhim Jyot', said the Constitution teaches citizens equality and bravery.

The "Bhim Jyot" is an initiative of BJP MLA from Colaba

"This 'Bhim Jyot' is not only a flame, but a symbol of values of equality, and we can achieve the overall development only when we all practice it," the said.

said his government started the work to erect a grand memorial of Ambedkar at the Indu Mills Compound, and also purchased his house in to convert it into a museum to inspire future generations.

The will be completed by 2022, he added.

"Dr B R Ambedkar,a Bharat Ratna-laureate, gave us the world's best Constitution. We are working hard to uplift every section of the society by strictly adhering to Constitution," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)