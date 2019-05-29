American robotic process automation company to train 5 lakh Indian students

A New York -based software company in collaboration with educational institutions in plans to train 500,000 Indian students by 2022 in (RPA) skills through free courses to bridge the skill gap in the industry, a of the company said on Wednesday.

UiPath, which uses computer-vision to automate repetitive processes involving software, has set a target to collaborate with 500 Indian institutes by 2020, up from the current 60.

The training process is to cover the skill gap in the industry, Tom Clancy, Senior at in Singapore, said.

The training process is being conducted by program, which has already linked up with leading Indian institutions including the and the

Stressing that economic development is not just a technological goal but also a human one, Clancy said: We need to prepare and train our youth for a more automated future, one where the ability to work alongside robots will be as important as the skills they bring to bear, he said.

That is why is committed to training more than one million students globally in the next three years as we understand that education and re-skilling are vital if we are to thrive in a digital future, he said.

Through the Academic Alliance, UiPath will work with educational institutions to equip students with critical skills, teach them how to leverage in the workplace and prepare them to work alongside

We believe can become automation capital of the world, Rajesh R Nambiar, of UiPath Programme based in Bengaluru, said.

The target is to train half a million students in by 2022, he said.

UiPath is also training teachers and masters for multiplying the scope of training in India.

To date, the programme has put 10,000 Indians through the training process for software which is used by global corporations, the company officials said.

Nambiar also said that UiPath is in the process of doubling its workforce in India to 1,000 by end of this year from the current 500.

India remains the centre of its operations with in for Research & Development work and offices being expanded in main Indian cities.

The company is building manpower to increase market share in India as well as globally.

UiPath aims to train over 50,000 students and professionals in ASEAN over the next three years for the automated workforce of the future.

