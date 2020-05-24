Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

Amid global uncertainty in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the largest heathcare network of India is offering universal cover bundled with other needs exclusively for RuPay card holders and UPI users, officials said on Sunday.

Oxxy Healthcare said it is a "great step towards 'Aatmanirbhar India' with zero foreign funding. It has been done to give a safety net to Indian lives".

"We are offering a universal cover bundled with life insurance, health insurance and healthcare needs by paying the amount in interest-free EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,500 per month, and this unique feature is exclusively available for RuPay card holders and UPI users," it said in a statement.

With COVID-19 claiming lives of thousands of people and affecting over a lakh in the country, many citizens are facing a difficult situation as far as accessible heathcare is concerned.

RuPay and UPI are the products of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). UPI allows users to transfer money on a real-time basis across multiple bank accounts without revealing details of one's bank account to the other party.

"Under the present circumstances, it is important that we fully secure ourselves and our family members for any uncertainty which might give us financial pressures later," the company said.

