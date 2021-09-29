Met Amit Shah over farm laws: Amarinder Singh amid switch buzz

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, triggering speculation over his future plans ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

After his meeting that lasted for about 45 minutes, Singh tweeted “met Union Home Minister ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood.” However, the politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the assembly polls with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said the former Punjab chief minister is learnt to have also discussed the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah. Singh has been claiming that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state. He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being “close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan” and alleged that he is “dangerous” for the border state. Singh arrived in the capital on Tuesday.

There are reports that Amarinder may call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there is no official confirmation.

According to the sources, the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the 'Group of 23' leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader has not divulged his future plans but had asserted that he has not quit and would fight till the end. Singh has also said that there were several options before him. He had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

