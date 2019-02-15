Amit Shah's party programme cancelled after Pulwama terror

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to address party workers in five districts of poll-bound Rajasthan
Pulwama terror attack: BJP leaders cancel all political programmes
Pulwama terror attack: BJP cancels all political programmes
Centre concerned about fuel price hike, rupee devaluation: Amit Shah
Amit Shah expresses grief over Shivakumara Swami's demise
-
BJP president Amit Shahs programme on Saturday in Godda has been cancelled following the Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF jawans, party sources said Friday.
Fresh date of the party function would be announced later, BJPs state unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo told reporters here.
Following the terror attack, all the party programmes scheduled for today and tomorrow have been cancelled. As such partys national president Amit Shahs programme in Godda tomorrow stands cancelled, he said.
Another state unit spokesperson Mishifa Hassan termed the Pulwama terror attack as cowardly and added that the government would give befitting reply to this terror act.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU