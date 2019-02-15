Amit Shah's party programme cancelled after Pulwama terror

BJP Shahs programme on Saturday in has been cancelled following the terror strike that killed 40 CRPF jawans, party sources said Friday.

Fresh date of the party function would be announced later, BJPs state told reporters here.

Following the terror attack, all the party programmes scheduled for today and tomorrow have been cancelled. As such partys national Shahs programme in tomorrow stands cancelled, he said.

Another termed the terror attack as cowardly and added that the government would give befitting reply to this terror act.

