Amit Shah's party programme cancelled after Pulwama terror

Press Trust of India  |  Pakur (Jharkhand) 

BJP president Amit Shahs programme on Saturday in Godda has been cancelled following the Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF jawans, party sources said Friday.

Fresh date of the party function would be announced later, BJPs state unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo told reporters here.

Following the terror attack, all the party programmes scheduled for today and tomorrow have been cancelled. As such partys national president Amit Shahs programme in Godda tomorrow stands cancelled, he said.

Another state unit spokesperson Mishifa Hassan termed the Pulwama terror attack as cowardly and added that the government would give befitting reply to this terror act.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 18:00 IST

