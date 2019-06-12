Amitabh Bachchan pays off loan of 2,100 farmers from Bihar

on Wednesday said he helped clearing outstanding loans of over two thousand farmers from

The 76-year-old took to his personal blog to share the

said he called on some of the farmers to his residence and donated the amount at the hands of his children and

"A promise made done. The farmers from who had outstanding loans, picked 2,100 of them, and paid off their amount with an OTS with the Called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of and Abhishek," he wrote on his blog.

The "Badla" star also said he was on his way to honour another promise he made to the martyr families of the Pulwama terror attack.

"Now going to Janak to complete another promise... to give some monetary assist to the martyrs families, who sacrificed their lives at Pulwama..."



had earlier supported 1,398 farmers from and 350 from by paying off their loans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)