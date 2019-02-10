AMMK leaders join AIADMK

-
ALSO READ
AIADMK rebel and Dhinakaran loyalist Senthil Balaji joins DMK
DMK trying to capture power through "short cut," says Minister
AIADMK cannot claim exclusivity over Jayalalithaa's name: Dhinakaran to HC
Dhinakaran practicing low-level politics: Panneerselvam
AIADMK staging drama in Parliament, says Dhinakaran
-
Organising secretary of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK Chinnadurai, along with his 100 supporters, joined the AIADMK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami here Sunday.
Palaniswami was on his way to Tirupur to participate in a function wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation for various welfare schemes for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu.
Chinnadurai, along with six other office-bearers and workers, met Palaniswami at the airport here and he welcomed them to the AIADMK fold, party sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU